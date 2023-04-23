Overview: After a grueling round of 18 holes, Edward Kabuchu scored 63 nett to topple the rest of the crop as the overall winner during the inaugural MTN Monthly Tee competition.

Leading telecommunication company MTN Uganda and Entebbe Club officially entered into a three-year partnership.

This partnership was officially sealed and unveiled on Saturday, 22nd April 2023 moments after that first MTN Monthly Tee tournament played at the par-71 vast course.

MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge and the Entebbe club chairperson Eng. Jacob Byamukama officially signed the sponsorship agreement electronically.

MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge appends her signature on the sponsorship agreement with Entebbe club

Entebbe Club chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama signs

Besides financing the MTN Monthly Tee tournaments, MTN Uganda will also support the building of a halfway rest house and refurbishment of the Entebbe Clubhouse.

“The MTN monthly Tee events present the perfect opportunity to make new friends, showcase Uganda’s golf talent and build our relationships with the community,” Mulinge told the super excited gallery.

MTN CEO Slyvia Mulinge with her speech to the golfers and other guests

“We believe that this infrastructure support together with the sponsorship of the MTN Monthly Tee demonstrates our belief that when we work together, we are unstoppable in our quest for excellence in whatever we do,” she added.

Byamukama, the Entebbe Club chairman, was appreciative of the partnership.

“Entebbe Club is humbled to associate with MTN Uganda. We are more than happy to have you officially on board. The discussions commenced in November 2022 and today we are having a launch of MTN, a key communication partner. The principles of the club are inclusion, community and socialization,” Byamukama noted.

Arguably East and Central Africa’s oldest golf facility (founded in 1901), Entebbe club course has one of the most exciting albeit teasing fairways golfers play on.

The famous Entebbe choir did not disappoint at the 19th hole experience, chorusing aloud their favourite hits with passion, vigour, colour and energy.

Also, the Abeeka Band lifted up the mood of many on a chilly evening after rains in Entebbe and the surrounding areas.

Excelling crop on the day:

Edward Kabuchu (right) recieves a trophy and other goodies from the MTN Uganda CEO Sylvia Mulinge

Tony Kisadha won group A with 68 nett, a stroke ahead of Dr Patrick Ndase (69).

Ronald Osekeny championed Group B on with 68 nett, winning countback over Micheal Monne.

Long-hitting Brian Cable was the winner in Group C with 68 nett, four strokes ahead of Paul Katuramu.

Diana Nabukenya was the most outstanding lady with 71 nett, beating Rita Akot Apell by two strokes.

Rita Akot Apell (right) recieves her trophy and other goodies from MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge

Dr Kato Ssebaale of CASE Medicare was the best senior golfer above 55 years with 71 nett. Whilst Emmanuel Wamimbi came top among the guests with 67 nett.

Golfers are now keen for the next month’s Katogo invitational championship (sponsored by I&M Bank) at the same club.

Besides golf, Entebbe Club has a number of indoor games such as Snooker, Pool, and Darts with several other outdoor games like cricket, tennis and basketball.

The club is affiliated to the Uganda Golf Union (UGU).

The MTN Monthly tee (April) top performers