KCCA FC interim manager Jackson Mayanja started his reign on a perfect note, winning the Kampala derby against city rivals SC Villa on Sunday.

The game played on a chilly Sunday evening at MTN-Omondi Stadium, Lugogo saw KCCA win 4-1 to put an end to a string of poor results.

The recent weeks have been tough for KCCA FC who went five games without winning and also got ejected from the Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The poor run saw coach Morley Byekwaso resign and this was followed by an overhaul of the technical team, ushering in Mayanja as the team looked to get back to the rails.

The first game under new management came with instant impact with KCCA FC routing table leaders SC Villa.

Tshisungu Kankonde, Rogers Mato, Saidi Mayanja and Julius Poloto all scored a goal each for the Kasasiro Boys.

Kankonde put KCCA FC in the lead at the 22nd minute before Mayanja doubled the advantage four minutes later.

SC Villa thought they had got a lifeline when Charles Bbale pulled one back after the break but the hosts would later add to their scoreline.

Mato restored KCCA’s two-goal lead with a thunderous strike before Poloto put the icing on the cake with a stoppage time finish.

The result means KCCA FC move to 41 points, two behind SC Villa who stay on top of the log with 43.

The loss is SC Villa’s second in a row, having fallen 1-0 to Arua Hill on Wednesday at Muteesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku.