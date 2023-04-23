Overview: Zimbaz (Class of 2006), who are more known for vibes than football kicked off the season uncharacteristically with a win over the vintage men of the league Mama Teo Legends (Class of 1997).

As the 6th season of the SMACK (St Mary’s College Kisubi) League officially got underway at the Legends ground in Naguru, Kampala on Sunday, 23rd April 2023, it was rain throughout.

Virtually, from start to the end, drizzles defied the gravitational force to wet the grounds starting morning till evening.

The flooded terrain deterred the free flow of the ball on the ground and many players resorted to a plan-B strategy, to use the aerial space.

Like fate would dictate, the wet-water logged surface precipitated sliding tackles and celebrations alike.

Mama Teo Legends in action against Zimbaz in the SMACK League VI at Legends playground in Kampala

In the games proper, Zimbaz (Class of 2006), who are more known for vibes than football kicked off the season uncharacteristically with a win.

They edged the vintage men of the league Mama Teo Legends (Class of 1997) 1-0 in an interesting contest, well celebrated as though they lifted the coveted gold coated FIFA World Cup trophy.

The Outkasts overcame the Vendors in a 3-2 muddy showdown that the Vendors blamed on pitch conditions and a dodgy refereeing decision.

Gladiators registered a 2-1 win over Devils, the guys who dominated the inaugural seasons, confirming that just like last season, they had lost their sting.

The SMACK League necessitates fit bodies to work for victory

Speaking about Season Six, Guinness Uganda Brand Manager, Elizabeth Mutamuliza said the brand was more than happy to be back with the SMACK League as it’s not only a way to support but also celebrate the spirit of community.

Even with persistent rains that went on all day, prompting some to joke about who has contact of celebrated events promoter Balaam Baruhagare to share a contact of a rainmaker, the show did not stop as there was a line-up of top-notch post-match entertainment that SMACK League is known for.

Revellers were warmed up by songbird Naava Grey who kicked off her performance with Nterede taking revellers on a musical journey of her biggest hits.

Naava Grey performs at the SMACK league opening

Abeeka Band performs

Janzi Band turned up the heat when they performed renditions of the biggest radio bangers and a reggae session that had SMACKISTS stomping the muddy Legends grounds.

Indeed the rain couldn’t stop the reggae.

Fans driven crazy by Naava Grey

The first outing of the league was also dedicated to Chris ” Negou” Ntege, a SMACKIST who passed on, on April 7, in a tragic car accident together with his family.

Ntege belonged to the Outkasts Class of 2005.

Candles were lit for Chris and his family and tributes to him were made by the SMACK League leadership for his contributions.

The League is powered Uganda Breweries Limited under the Guinness brand.

Other partners include; Safe Boda, Stone Castle Inn, Soccannet, Flexipay, Events Limited and Legends Rugby grounds (hosts).

Action packed SMACK League aat Legends Rugby grounds, Kampala

Match day one results