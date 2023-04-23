Overview: Karim Ndugwa’s 38th minute goal cancelled out Patrick Mbowa’s 14th minute opener on a day both sides struggled to impose themselves.

Saturday Results

Arua Hill 2-1 Gaddafi

Vipers 1-1 URA

Vipers’ title charge suffered a dent on Saturday night after the champions were held at home to a 1-1 draw by URA.

Karim Ndugwa scored the equalising goal to cancel out Patrick Mbowa’s early strike for the Tax Men under floodlights at Kitende.

Resurgent URA took a deserved lead when Mbowa long range strike took a slight deflection to beat Fabien Mutombora in the 14th minute.

Ndugwa replied in the 38th minute capitalising on an error by Alionzi Nafian to slot home.

There were no more goals after the break as both sides settled for a point that denied Vipers chance to leapfrog KCCA in second place as they stay on 36 points, two and seven adrift of Kasasiro and leaders Villa although they have more games in hand.

URA who are in superb form since the turn of the year are 4th with 34 points.

In Arua, Innocent Media scored in each half to give hosts Arua Hill a 2-1 win over Gaddafi at Barifa.

The visitors endured a torrid second half which they finished with 10-men after Elvis Ngondwe was sent off for a reckless challenge.