Overview: There have been stalemates nine in this fixture than wins for either as the Red Eagles have 5 wins against Bright Stars' 4 since 2013

Express will be eager to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba on Tuesday.

James Odoch’s men have won the last three on the bounce after failing to pick maximum points in eleven successive games.

In the current run, Onduparaka, Busoga United and BUL have been put to the sword but the Stars provide a sterner test.

Asaph Mwebaze’s men have also won the last two in all competitions beating KCCA 1-0 in the Stanbic Uganda Cup and Onduparaka by the same score line away in Arua.

“We need to manage the fatigue after the long journey in Arua but am optimistic of playing well and getting all three points,” said Mwebaze.

Like Express, Bright Stars had gone some good number of games – four to be specific on the losing side and Mwebaze explains.

“Like losing, winning is also a habit and we want to maintain that.”

In the reverse fixture, the Stars beat the Red Eagles 2-0 at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku and could complete their first ever double against the seven time champions.

Express slightly edges the previous league meetings with 5 wins against Bright Stars’ 4.

Tuesday Fixtures 4pm

Arua Hill vs Vipers SC – Barifa stadium, Arua

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Express FC – Kavumba

Maroons vs UPDF – Prisons Grounds, Luzira