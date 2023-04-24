Vipers coach Alex Isabirye is wary of the threat posed by hosts Arua Hill who they face on Tuesday as the champions try to play catch up.

The Venoms make the long trip seeking to trim gap on the leading pack of Villa and KCCA who are on seven and five points better than 3rd placed champions who are on 36 points.

Vipers were held to a 1-1 draw by URA in the last outing and face a side that has won back to back wins including beating leaders SC Villa away.

“Big game for us. Massive game – and difficult as well, Arua Hill away,” Isabirye told the club media. “I don’t count the points distance between us and them but we have to go for it,” he added.

“We know it is difficult, we all know Arua Hill is a side that is well-organised, defending an extremely high level and counter-attacking is a massive thing.

“Arua Hill is in a good moment, they beat Villa away and over the weekend defeated Gaddafi. So, they are now confident and strong.”

The champions who also target a first win away to Kongolo are boosted by the return of midfielders Karim Watambala and Bright Anukani and the presence of skipper Milton Karisa who limped off in the last game.

#AHSCVIP | Team News



Players ruled out

🚫 Geriga Atendele injured

🚫 Rashid Kawawa illness

🚫 Ibrahim Musa School

🚫 Ivan Eyamu late fitness test

🚫 Rashid Muhammad sickness



Players returning

🔙 Richard Anyama training #AHSC | #StarTimesUPL pic.twitter.com/QCTMWBd2tL — Arua Hill SC (@Arua_Hill) April 24, 2023

The hosts could welcome defender Rashid Toha and goalkeeper Richard Anyama as well as striker Rashid Kawawa back into the team but all eyes will be on young forward Innocent Media who has been in superb form netting winners in victories over Villa and Gaddafi.

Tuesday Fixtures 4pm

Arua Hill vs Vipers SC – Barifa stadium, Arua

Soltilo Bright Stars vs Express FC – Kavumba

Maroons vs UPDF – Prisons Grounds, Luzira