The Victoria Pearls will have to celebrate their Victoria Series in Windhoek Namibia where they flew last night to take part in the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series.

The Victoria Pearls return to Namibia for the second time after a forgettable tour last year during which they lost all their five games to Zimbabwe and Namibia.

This time the squad to Namibia has more experience with five players who missed the tour last year included.

Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Irene Alumo, Proscovia Alako and Esther Iloku who missed the trip last year have been included in the team.

The Victoria Pearls will play their 1st game of the tour against the UAE an opponent they defeated during the Victoria Series in Kampala.

The series has T20I status and therefore if you defeat a side that is ranked above you, you get some valuable T20 ranking points.

UAE is still the highest-ranked side in the tournament at 15th, the hosts Namibia are ranked 19th, Uganda 21st and Hong Kong 22nd.

The Ugandans should be in a confident mood after winning the series at home and they should at least make the final of the series.

Full Team: Consy Aweko (Captain), Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Patricia Malemikia, Immaculate Nakisuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Gloria Obukor, Kevin Awino, Phiona Egaru Khulume, Sarah Akiteng, Rita Musamali.

Technical Team: Lawrence Ssematimba (Head Coach), Lawrence Ssempijja (Assistant Coach), Imam Tugume (Physiotherapist), Deus Muhumuza (Team Analyst), Mary Nankinga (Team Manager).

Fixtures Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Date Fixture Time 25/04/2023 Uganda v UAE 10:30 EAT 27/04/2023 Uganda v Hong Kong 10:30 EAT 29/04/2023 Uganda v UAE 10:30 EAT 29/04/2023 Uganda v Namibia 15:30 EAT 30/04/2023 Uganda v Hong Kong 10:30 EAT 1/5/2023 Uganda v Namibia 15:30 EAT 2/5/2023 Third Place Final 10:30 EAT 2/5/2023 Final 15:30 EAT