Rwanda Women Football League 2022-2023:

Champions : AS Kigali women football club

Last league game: AS Kigali women football club 3-0 Kayonza women football club

AS Kigali women football club are the 2022-2023 champions of the Rwanda women topflight league.

The victors overcame Kayonza women football club 3-0 during the final league duel to win their 13th league title in as many seasons.

Alodie Kayitesi, Zawadi Usanase and Libelle Nibagwire scored the three goals for AS Kigali women football club, an entity owned by the city authority of Kigali.

Twelve clubs featured in the 2022-2023 Rwanda women football league.

Inyemera, Fatima, Bugesera, Kamonyi, Apaer, Rambura, IPM, ES Mutunda, Freedom, Youvia and Kayonza are the other clubs that competed.

Task ahead:

AS Kigali women football club will represent Rwanda in the CAF Women’s champions league qualifiers for the East and Central Africa (CECAFA) zone due this August in Uganda.

They join other regional champions as Burundi’s Buja Queens, New Generation (Zanzibar) and newly crowned Kampala Queens from Uganda.

The zonal qualifies will take place between 12th and 26th August 2023 at a venue yet to be confirmed by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

AS Kigali women football club was fourth during the CAF CECAFA women qualifiers in Tanzania last year.