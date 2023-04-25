Overview: The Pearl of Africa Rally which has been celebrated as the true test of skill and endurance, with competitors facing some of the most demanding terrains has always attracted drivers and fans from all over the country and beyond.

Competition: 2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally

2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Dates : Friday, 5 th – Sunday, 7 th May

: Friday, 5 – Sunday, 7 May Venue: Jinja city, Uganda

The 2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda has been officially launched in Kampala on Tuesday, April 25.

The company announced their continued partnership as the title sponsor of the Annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAR), scheduled to take place in Jinja city from 5th to 7th May 2023.

Shell MD Johan Grobbelaar greets FMU official during the launch in Kampala

Increment in package:

This year, the company has increased its sponsorship of the rally to UGX180 million to the Federation of Motor Sports Uganda.

This demonstrates the recognition of the Leadership of FMU for exemplary stewardship and Shell V-Power’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of motorsport in Uganda for the 11th Year.

The Pearl of Africa Rally which has been celebrated as the true test of skill and endurance, with competitors facing some of the most demanding terrains has always attracted drivers and fans from all over the country and beyond.

Jas Mangat in a previous POAR event

Shell Uganda MD Johan Grobbelaar speaks to the media

We are delighted to once again be the title sponsor of the Annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. We are committed to supporting the growth and development of motorsport in Uganda, and we believe that this event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase the performance and efficiency of Shell V-Power. We are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the event. This is a demonstration of our commitment to the sport and the community in which we operate. We believe that this year’s event will be a huge success, and we look forward to seeing the drivers and teams push themselves to the limit as they tackle the challenging terrain of the rally. Johan Grobbelaar, Shell Managing Director

FMU president Dipu Ruparelia expressed gratitude upon the sponsorship, adding that the popularity of this event has continued to attract more crews from many African countries to include Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia and South Africa.

He noted that this year’s edition was specifically designed for the fans and urged the fans to follow the security and safety guidelines to the dot.

Dipu Ruparelia, the FMU president addresses the media

“We remain indebted to Shell V-Power for this offer. As organizers, we vow to organize the best rally ever as the event has grown in stature and popularity. We urge the fans to follow the set safety and security guidelines to avoid any trouble that many arise” Dipu remarked.

“Shell V-Power is a key partner in our success in the motorsport calendar. With their title sponsorship confirmed for the season, we look forward to a challenging rally for drivers and thrilling experience for fans” Dipu added.

Meanwhile, Vivo Energy Uganda also announced to sponsor top Ugandan rally driver Ronald Sebuguzi with a package worth UGX 50 million.

Shell MD, Johan Grobbelaar, hands over a dummy cheque of Ugx 50 million to Rally Ace Ronald Ssebuguzi as a sponsorship package for the 2023 rally season.

The Annual Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally is a significant event in the Ugandan motorsport calendar, and with Shell V-Power’s increased sponsorship, the event is set to be even more exciting and challenging than ever before.

Shell V-Power invites all motorsport enthusiasts to come and witness the excitement of the rally and experience the performance and efficiency of its premium fuel. We encourage everyone to observe road safety guidelines as they come to the rally in Jinja.

By the time of the launch, over 30 crews had already registered with the organizing team.