Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series

Game 1: Uganda W 🇺🇬 v UAE W 🇦🇪

UAE W 120/6

Kavisha Kumari 30

Theertha Satish 39

Alumo Irene 2/28

Evelyn Anyipo 1/17

Uganda 70 all out

Kevin Awino 21

Proscovia Alako 14

Khushi Mohan Sharma 4/9

UAE won by 50 runs

Next Game

Uganda W 🇺🇬 v Hong Kong – 10:30 EAT

27/04/2023

Uganda’s Victoria Pearls suffered a heavy 50-run defeat against the UAE in their opening game of the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series.

Victoria Pearls were in action less than 24 hours after their arrival in Windhoek and they were taking on a side they travelled with from Kampala.

Uganda won the toss and immediately decided to bowl first despite the UAE losing their top order cheaply Kavisha Kumari (30) and Threetha Satish (37) put on a 3rd wicket partnership worth 64 to rebuild the innings for the UAE.

The slow bowling options slowed down the run-scoring but the UAE piled on 120/6 in their 20 overs. Irene Alumo (2/28) who is usually mean was a bit generous with Janet Mbabazi (1/20) and Consy Aweko (1/22) the other to pick wickets.

In the chase for Uganda, a needless run out between openers Kevin Awino (21) and Proscovia Alako (14) with 26 runs on the board virtually derailed the chase for Uganda.

There was no other batter to get into the double digits for Uganda as they collapsed on 70 in 18.3 overs.

There was no contribution from the middle order to try and push the game to the UAE and in the end, UAE avenged their loss in Kampala by 50 runs.

The girls will get a much-needed break tomorrow and will be back in action on Thursday against Hong Kong.