FUFA President Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo has slammed the ongoing renovations work at Mandela National Stadium.

Magogo indicated there is no genuine progress and the current contractors should be stopped immediately.

“Yesterday before submitting the venue, we decided that we do an inspection as FUFA on Mandela National Stadium and we realized that there is no progress. On the 4th on November 2021, there was a decision taken by Parliament Namboole the money they needed and that is 97bn and this money has since been released by the Ministry of finance,” he started.

“When you look at the progress of the work being done, there is no significant update. From where we sit as a Federation, we believe that construction of a stadium is a specialized type of engineering. We do not believe that the current contractors and the supervising entity are in position to put up a good facility.” Magogo added.

“The earlier government and the supervising ministry took the decision to ensure that we have proper contractors the better.”

FUFA today confirmed Uganda Cranes will host the game against Algeria in Cameroon.

It should be noted that the recent home game for Uganda against Tanzania last month was hosted at Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.

Minister of State for Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang had given Ugandans assurance that Namboole will be ready by June however, this has not come to pass.