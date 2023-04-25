Tuesday Results

Arua Hill 0-1 Vipers

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 Express FC

Maroons 1-1 UPDF

Fred Amaku scored his 10th goal of the campaign as Maroons recovered from Blacks Power defeat to beat visiting UPDF 1-0 at the Prisons Grounds, Luzira on Tuesday.

The forward netted the winner in the 19th minute and the hosts held on for all points that see them climb up to 8th on the 15-team table with 30 points.

Defeat leaves army side Maroons winless in the last three games and only three points above safety as they are 13th with 22 points.

Their next outing will prove vital in their fight to stay up as they host Blacks Power in a relation six pointer at Bombo on Friday.

Maroons will be away to on form URA the following day at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi.