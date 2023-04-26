Asubo Gafford Ladies secured a point off Makerere University to keep their survival hopes afloat. In the game played on Wednesday at Kampala Quality Playground, the two teams played out a one-all draw.

Makerere University took the lead 15 minutes into the game with Sharon Namatovu finishing from close range.

The home side failed to clear a corner kick delivery from Winnie Nakanwagi and Namatovu capitalized on the goal meele to slot home.

However, in the second minute of the five added after normal time, Kamiyati Naigaga got the equalizer for Asubo Gafford Ladies.

A miscommunication between two Makerere defenders gifted the ball to Naigaga and her deflected strike went past goalkeeper Zahara Nankya to the delight of the home fans.

The result means Asubo Gafford are second from bottom on 17 points and have everything to fight for the final game against Rines WFC.

Makerere University on the other hand are seventh on 19 points and will need at least a draw against UCU Lady Cardinals on Sunday to survive.

In the other games played on Wednesday, UCU Lady Cardinals earned a point off Olila High School in Soroti to confirm their stay. At 22 points, the University side is out of relegation possibilities.

The result however pushed Olila to the bottom of the log on 17 points same as Asubo Gafford Ladies.

Lady Doves got a huge sigh of relief with a 3-2 win over Uganda Martyrs thanks to goals from Diana Nantongo, Resty Kobusobozi and Norah Alupo. The visitors got their consolation goals from Catherine Nagadya.

Action on matchday 17 will continue on Thursday with Kawempe Muslim hosting Kampala Queens while Rines SS will be at home to She Corporate.