

Mike Mukula and Oscar Ntambi will start the Pearl of Africa rally painted in KCB colors after landing sponsorship deal with the regional bank.

The two crews were announced as bank brand ambassadors at the launch held at the KCB office on Wednesday.

Ntambi is the reigning two-wheel drive champion while Mukula is the clubman rally championship(CRC) first runner up.

“KCB is extending support to Mike and Oscar to get them ready for the Pearl rally. We have concluded all the negotiations and the two drivers will run as team KCB Simba. It is an absolute honor to have them on our side,” said the KCB Head of Marketing Diana Komukama.

The current financial support which was not revealed will only cover the crews for Pearl of Africa rally.

Oscar Ntambi says the sponsorship came at the right time of the year.

“Being an African rally round, lots of things are needed compared to the NRC events. This deal, has helped us cover all the remaining things and I can say we are ready to defend the 2WD category,” he said.

Diana Komukama and Oscar Ntambi | Credit: John Batanudde

For Mike Mukula, the sponsorship is a great boost ahead of the African championship round.

“We are glad to have KCB come on board with us. In the past they have been sponsoring Kenyan drivers, now with us, it is a big boost for teams.

“I look forward to a great performance in Pearl to raise the KCB flag to a good finish. And this could be the beginning of strong relationship for future events,” said Mukula.

Diana Komukuma and Mike George Mukula junior | Credit: John Batanudde

Away from the drivers, KCB also fueled the motorsport body FMU with Shs. 80 million towards the organisation of Pearl of Africa rally.

KCb Bank’s Diana Komukama Ssempebwa (left) and Dipu Ruparelia (FMU president) show off a booklet | Credit: John Batanudde

The event is slated for 5-7 May and run through parts of Jinja.