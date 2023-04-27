The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed receipt of bids for nations interested in hosting the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania jointly declaring interest.

In a statement released by CAF, the East African bid will see competition from Algeria, Botswana and Egypt.

“CAF has received declaration of interest from six countries in the bidding process to select the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027….,” read the statement in parts.

“At the expiry of the deadline set by the administration, CAF recorded four bids from six countries:

The bidding nations are (in alphabetic order):

1. Algeria

2. Botswana

3. Egypt

4. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Joint Bid)

The receiving of final bids for Member Associations will on May 23, 2023 while June 1 to July 15, 2023 will be inspection visits.

The final bidding documents that Caf looks at include; hosting agreement, host cities agreement, government guarantees etc which should be duly signed.

At the moment, only Tanzania among the joint bidders has a certified stadium allowed to host international matches in the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers.