FUFA Big League

Matchday 27 Results

Jinja North United FC 0-0 NEC FC

Soroti City 0-0 Mbarara City

Luweero United 1-1 Kitara FC

Booma FC 3-0 Kataka FC

Ndejje University 2-2 Adjumani Town Council

Lugazi FC 1-1 Kyetume FC

Mbarara City FC benefited from Kitara and NEC’s blip on Thursday to remain within the right space of gaining promotion to the Uganda Premier League.

The Ankole Lions won 1-0 away to Soroti City on Thursday thanks to Godfrey Sunday’s solitary strike in the 70th minute.

The win meant Mbarara City moved joint second on 51 points same as NEC who drew goalless at Jinja North United FC.

Both Mbarara City and NEC are one point behind Kitara FC who drew one-all against Luweero United FC.

Luweero who are still engulfed in the relegation mix took an early lead through Musa Mugerwa in the 3rd minute.

Kitara were able to respond five minutes later with Paul Mucureezi finding the equalizer.

Police FC (46 points) who play on Friday against Kaaro Karungi will need to win to keep themselves within touching distance of the leaders.

In the other games played, Lugazi and Kyetume played out a one-all draw, Booma walloped Kataka FC 3-0 while Ndejje University shared spoils with Adjumani Town Council.

The remaining games of matchday 27 will see Police taking on Kaaro Karungi on Sunday while Northern Gateway will be at home to Calvary on Saturday.