Vipers Sports Club will face Soltilo Bright Stars in the semifinals of this year’s Stanbic Uganda Cup.

The two teams featuring in Uganda Premier League were pitted against each other in the semifinal draws conducted on Thursday morning at FUFA House, Mengo.

The Venoms who are seeking to play a third successful final will have to negotiate past Bright Stars.

Bright Stars under Asaph Mwebaze is the only team yet to concede a goal in this year’s edition.

And they will be hoping to repeat their heroics they made in 2019 when they reached the final only to lose to Proline FC in the final.

To reach this stage Bright Stars eliminated KCCA FC while Vipers negotiated past Calvary.

The other semifinal is between Police FC and Adjumani Town Council, both from the FUFA Big League.

Adjumani have had a torrid season in the FUFA Big League, languishing in the drop zone but this has been the opposite in the cup competition.

They will be hoping to continue with their Cinderella story as they face Police FC.

Police dumped out holders BUL FC while Adjumani ejected Express FC at the quarterfinal stage.

The first legs of the semifinals will be played on 14th and 15th May while the return legs will come between 20th -27th of the same month.