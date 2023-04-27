UPDF and Blacks Power will be keen on collecting maximum points when the two sides face off in a relegation six pointer at Bombo on Friday.

The two sides are entangled in a fight to stay up with the army side 13th on the 15-log with 22 points, just three ahead of Blacks Power who occupy the second spot in the red zone.

Brian Ssenyondo’s men are aware that maximum points off their immediate competitor for survival will go a long way in ensuring they stay up.

Brian Ssenyondo, head coach at UPDF Football Club

For the visitors, avoiding defeat on the road will keep them within touching distance of a survival spot and play in the top division for at least the second season as they were promoted only last season.

Coming into the game, Blacks Power saw off Maroons in Lira while UPDF were beaten 1-0 by the Prisons side in Luzira and have now taken three games without a win.

In the only top tier meeting, Hussein Mbalangu’s men edged UPDF 1-0 at St. George Arena and they could complete a double over the hosts.

Match day 25 fixtures

Friday 28th April 2023

· UPDF FC Vs Blacks Power FC, Bombo Military Barracks Grounds (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· Onduparaka FC Vs Arua Hill SC, Green Light Stadium-Arua (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Express FC Vs Wakiso Giants FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm).

· BUL FC Vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru (4:00pm).

Saturday 29th April 2023

· URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

· SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

· Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)