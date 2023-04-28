BUL FC and Soltilo Bright Stars played out a two-all draw in a pulsating encounter played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday.

The game saw oscillation in the score with BUL FC taking the lead, Bright Stars scoring twice before the former netted their second in stoppage time.

The home side took the lead as early as the fifth minute through Ibrahim Mugulusi.

However, Bright Stars levelled matters before the break thanks to a thunderbolt from Cleophas Fiat in the 37th minute.

Two minutes after restart, Nelson Ssenkatuka gave Bright Stars the lead finishing off a counter attack ignited by Ibrahim Kasinde.

This was the 50th goal for Ssenkatuka in Bright Stars colours.

With five minutes to play, the hosts drew the game level with Anthony Mayanja tucking home.

The draw takes BUL FC to 32 points in sixth place while Soltilo Bright Stars occupy eleventh spot on 29 points.