The 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League title was wrapped with ease by Kampala Queens. Their dominance right from on set saw them create a league of their own, winning the Championship with four games to spare.

However, the bottom part of the league has seen several twists and turns, with majority of the teams left to battle for safety.

For instance, five teams will go into the final day of the season seeking to maintain their Super League status.

Rines SS, Lady Doves, She Corporate, Makerere University, Asubo Gafford Ladies and Olila High School will have their fate determined on the final matchday.

As the League climaxes on Sunday, Joel Muyita looks at the permutations for the teams involved in the relegation dog-fight.

RINES SS WFC

Final game: Asubo Gafford Ladies vs Rines SS – Kampala Quality Playground

The 4-2 win over She Corporate FC on Thursday meant Rines all but survived relegation. However, there is still a possibility of suffering the drop mathematically.

Rines can only get relegated if She Corporate win against Kawempe Muslim, Lady Doves defeat Kampala Queens, Makerere University overcome UCU Lady Cardinals and then lose to Asubo Gafford Ladies by a goal margin of nine.

Currently, Rines are fifth on the table on 21 points with (-9) goal difference while their opponents on the final day of the season Asubo Gafford Ladies have 18 points with a (-18) goal difference.

LADY DOVES FC

Final Game: Kampala Queens vs Lady Doves – IUIU, Kabojja

The 2020/21 Champions need a win against current Champions Kampala Queens on the final day to guarantee their safety.

The Masindi based side won 3-2 against Uganda Martyrs to move up to sixth place on 19 points.

However, Lady Doves can still survive even when they lose to Kampala Queens if Olila High School fail to win at Uganda Martyrs and any of Asubo Gafford Ladies, Makerere University and She Corporate lose their respective games.

SHE CORPORATE FC

Final Game: She Corporate FC vs Kawempe Muslim – MUBS Arena

She Corporate will face an uphill task against on form Kawempe Muslim in their final game of the season.

The loss to Rines on Thursday meant She Corporate need victory against Kawempe to confirm their stay.

However, they can also survive depending on results from other games.

The Sharks will hope that Olila High School lose to Uganda Martyrs and either Asubo Gafford Ladies or Makerere University do not win.

For instance, She Corporate can lose and stay on 19 points and if Olila lose or draw against Uganda Martyrs then Asubo Gafford Ladies fails to beat Rines, they will be out of danger.

MAKERERE UNIVERSITY WFC

Makerere University vs UCU Lady Cardinals – Makerere Main pitch

Makerere nearly guaranteed their safety on Wednesday, only to concede a last minute equalizer against Asubo Gafford Ladies, a result that meant they go into the final game with possibility of suffering the drop.

A win against UCU Lady Cardinals will automatically set them free from relegation struggles.

Makerere who have 19 points can however still survive with a loss if both Asubo Gafford Ladies and Olila High School lose to Rines and Uganda Martyrs respectively.

ASUBO GAFFORD LADIES

Asubo Gafford Ladies vs Rines SS WFC – Kampala Quality Playground

Asubo Gafford Ladies have one way of surviving relegation and that is beating Rines in their final game of the season.

Anything short of victory will mean the Rogers Nkugwa coached side who have 18 points will get relegated.

OLILA HIGH SCHOOL

Final Game: Uganda Martyrs vs Olila High School – St. Gerald’s Stadium, Lubaga

Olila High School are bottom of the table on 17 points and there chances of survival are minimal.

Actually, fate is not in their hands. Even if they win against Uganda Martyrs, they will need results from other games to play in their favour.

Victory is minimum for the Soroti based team and then hope all of Lady Doves, She Corporate and Makerere University lose their respective games.

A draw for any of the aforementioned three will still relegate Olila High School on goal difference ground. They have (-12) compared to Lady Doves (+3), She Corporate (-1) and Makerere University (-5).