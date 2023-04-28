UPDF FC brightened their chances of survival by winning against fellow relegation strugglers Blacks Power FC on Friday.

The Army side secured a 3-0 win over Black Power at Bombo Military Grounds to create a six point buffer on the drop zone.

Striker Ivan Ahimbisibwe bagged a brace while Christopher Kamagu added the other goal.

Blacks Power will point today’s loss to goalkeeper Emmanuel Odongkara whose two howlers gifted the home side with the opening two goals.

And the opening goal came as early as the second minute when Odongkara mistimed a long ball from fellow goalkeeper Derrick Were and Ahimbisibwe reacted quickest to head home.

In the 35th minute, he was at it once again, this time parrying Kamagu’s cross into his own net.

Coach Hussein Mbalangu reacted five minutes by calling for a substitution with Odongkara replaced by Kenneth Lukyamuzi.

Five minutes into the second half, Ahimbisibwe put the game beyond reach with his second of the day.

The result takes UPDF FC to 12th place on 25 points in 24 matches while Blacks Power remain second from bottom on 19 points after 23 matches.