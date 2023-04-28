Overview: Kibuli S.S has Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala who represented Uganda at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) bat and racket games will be hosted in Mbarara city, Western Uganda in May.

For Table Tennis, sixteen schools (eight per gender) made the grade for the national finals after successful qualifiers held at Nabisunsa Girls school.

The games’ giants Mbogo schools have three entities; Mbogo Mixed, Mbogo College and Mbogo High.

Table Tennis qualifiers at Nabisunsa Girls school | Credit: USSSA

Mbogo College head coach Robert Ssekitoleko attributes the success to awesome preparations.

“As Mbogo Schools, we have always done the home-work best with good scouting of players, training and developing new players” Ssekitoleko notes.

Robert Ssentongo, the Mbogo College head coach | Credit: David Isabirye

Ssekitoleko anticipates a great tournament during the nationals in Western part of the country

“I expect a good championship at the nationals. All the players are in the best shape and have been training well” Ssekitoleko remarked.

Table Tennis action at Nabisunsa Girls school | Credit: USSSA

Boys:

Kibuli S.S and Namilyango College qualified from group A.

National team player Phillip Napokoli and Sam Mbabazi alongside Enock Balyewunya are part of team Kibuli S.S.

Mark Ssentongo, Namilyango College Table Tennis captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Namilyango College is led by captain Mark Ssentongo. Others on the team include Terry Ssembatya, Shakur Magogo, Cyrus Jonathan Emuku, Joshua Wamani and Jonathan Mukisa.

Shakur Magogo of Namilyango College Table Tennis. He is a son to FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo | Credit: David Isabirye

St Michael International and Mbogo Mixed were successful from group B.

Mbogo Mixed team has Tendo Kasoma (captain), Kevin Mubiru and Ben Okia.

St Michael International school team is led by David Isiko, Morris Arinaitwe, Ebenezar Ongenge, Jeremiah Kajeke and Prosper Musasiizi.

In group C, St Andrew’s College Ssanda and Caltec Academy qualified.

Denis Wasswa Kikomeko (captain), Juma Wabugoya, Shadrack Washuku and Estoni Wotti are part of the St Andrew’s team.

St Andrew’s Ssanda school boy’s Table Tennis team | Credit: David Isabirye

Faisal Napokoli, Caltec Academy TT captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Caltec Academy Makerere has the likes of the aggressive Faisal Napokoli, Shafik Kiseka, Steven Tobaine and Pius Nkata.

Kawanda Secondary School and Mbogo College were successful from group D.

Isaac Mutobokho, Captain Kawanda S.S Table Tennis team | Credit: David Isabirye

The Kawanda S.S team has Isaac Mutobokho (captain), Lawrence Sokiri, Clement Magomu and Bob Magembe.

Mbogo College has Zaidi Lukooye, Imran Luwooza and Marx Wenka.

Girls:

Mbogo Mixed and Nabisunsa Girls made the grade from group A.

Ivy Nekesa, Lydia Nandala and Anita Ainembabazi are all from Mbogo Mixed.

Sibia Kyankunzire captains Nabisunsa Girls team with the other members as Aisha Namukose, Razaan Nasuuna, Audrey Nambuya and Labiba Bigirimana.

Shanita Namala being interviewed by the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Mbogo High and Seeta High Mukono qualified from group B.

Shanitah Namala, Julia Nandudu and Patricia Nabwire are part of Mbogo High’s team.

Seeta High Mukono’s team has the Shangi duo of Mercy and Mary alongside a one Peace.

Mbogo College and Kibuli S.S were successful from group C.

Swaburu Namiiro, captain Halima Astoolo, Mariam Kirabira, Gillian Tendo are all team Mbogo College.

Kibuli S.S has Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala who represented Uganda at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Playing with Fortune Kimberly Katusiime, the Kibuli S.S trio attributed the success to great preparations.

“We train every day under strict instructions. The preparations have been good and lately, we had the UMEA Games that also put us in the best shape” Katusiime noted.

L-R: Fortune Kimberly Katusiime, Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala are team Kibuli S.S | Credit: David Isabirye

Kawanda S.S and St Michael International from group D.

Kawanda S.S team has the likes of Jalia Shakira, Naswiba Nambozo, Janet Ayiyorworth and Jamila Taban.

Flavia Lawrene Amaniyo captains St Michael International School that also has Shanitah Nabwire and Blessing Tukamwiima.

Table Tennis action for schools qualifiers at Nabisunsa Girls School | Credit: USSSA

Racket Games:

The racket games include Tennis and Badminton (indoors).

Qualified schools:

Twenty-four schools (12 per gender) in Badminton qualified to the national finals.

In Tennis, eighteen schools (10 boys and 8 girls) will play at the nationals.

Badminton:

The qualified boys’ teams are Kibuli S.S, Kinawa High Kawempe, Gombe S.S, St Michael International, Kawanda S.S, Kisaasi College School, Kakungulu Memorial School, Kings College Buddo, Lubiri SS, St Mary’s College Kisubi, St Michael Ssonde and Namilyango College.

The qualified schools for the girls are Mbogo High School, Lubiri S.S, Trinity College Nabbingo, Rubaga Girls, Gayaza High School, Mt St. Mary’s College Namagunga, Nabisunsa Girls, Kings College Buddo, Kawanda S.S, St Michael International, Mariam High School and St Michael Ssonde.

Tennis:

The ten schools (boys) that will play at the finals are Ntare school, Namilyango College, SMACK, Mengo S.S, Kings College Buddo, Kibuli S.S, Busoga College Mwiri, Kololo S.S, Kigezi High School and Bombo Army.

For the girls; the eight successful schools for Tennis at the nationals are; Nabisunsa Girls, Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, Mary Hill College, Mengo S.S, Kibuli S.S, Kings College Buddo, Gayaza High School and Old Kampala S.S.

These games are sponsored by Fresh Dairy Uganda Limited.

They run alongside Hockey and Girls’ football.

Ntare School and Mbarara High are the two host schools.

The final inspection of the playing and accommodation venues is on by the USSSA top brass team.