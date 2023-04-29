Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series:

Game 3: Uganda W v UAE W

Uganda 159/3

Alako Proscovia 85

Janet Mbabazi 30

UAE 130/4

Kavisha Kumari 51

Esha Oza 36

Consy Aweko 2/23

Stephanie Nampiina 2/7

Uganda won by 29 runs

Game 4: Uganda W v Namibia W

Namibia 94 all out

Irene Alumo 2/16

Stephanie Nampiina 4/15

Uganda 86 all out

Patricia Malemikia 16

Stephanie Nampiina 14

Namibia won by 8 runs

The Victoria Pearls had a mixed day of results winning the 1st game against the UAE by 29 runs but followed up with loss to the hosts Namibia by 8 runs.

In the morning, the Victoria Pearls won the toss and elected to bat 1st and despite losing Kevin Awino early Janet Mbabazi (30) and Proscovia Alako (85) combined for a partnership of 107 runs as the Victoria Pearls piled on the runs.

Alako Proscovia was the aggressor as she made the chances she was put down count with a brilliant stroke play that got runs that eluded her.

A late blitz from Stephanie Nampiina (28) and Immaculate Nakisuyi (14) who got 42 runs from 19 balls helped the Ugandans finish on a tournament-high of 159/3 in their 20 overs.

In the chase UAE stayed in the game for a while especially when Kavisha Kumari (51) and Esha Oza (36) got together for the second wicket partnership of 74 runs but their strike rate also kept the required rate climbing and in the end, the UAE ran out of resources with 29 runs still required.

In the second game the hosts played out a low-scoring thriller with Uganda, Namibia winning the toss and failing to capitalize on a good batting track scoring only 94 runs in their 20 overs.

The leg-spin of Stephanie Nampiina picked up 4/15 in her quota of four overs but the difference was in the 17th off bowled by Sarah Akiteng where the hosts collected 20 runs after being stranded on 55/5 for a while.

In the chase, Uganda was generous losing two key wickets of Janet Mbabazi and Stephanie Nampiina to run outs and from there on the team never recovered losing wickets in clusters as the chase ran out of steam with 8 runs still required for the win.

Patricia Malemikia (16) kept the hopes of the Ugandans alive as she pushed the game deep but eventually, the final wickets fell cheaply as the Ugandans lost their second game of the tour.

The win keeps Uganda in second place but they will still need at least a win in their final two round-robin games to secure a place in the final.

The Victoria Pearls will take on Hong Kong today morning.