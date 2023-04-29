URA will welcome Eric Ssenjobe and Said Kyeyune back into the squad as they prepare to host Maroons at Mehta Grounds, Lugazi on Saturday.

The two were unavailable in the draw with reigning champions Vipers at Kitende on Saturday and their return gives Sam Timbe more important options.

“They are good players who we missed in the last game and their availability gives us good options,” said Timbe whose side have been flying since the restart of the league.

The tax collectors will be favourites to pick three points but Timbe is aware of the threat Maroons pose as a team.

“Maroons is a very good team and their recent results show which calls us to be smart all through the game.”

URA are fourth with 34 points on the table while Maroons lie 9th with 30.

Saturday 29th April 2023 Fixtures

URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)