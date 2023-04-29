Overview: SC Villa are four points ahead of third placed Vipers but the reigning champions have three games in hand over the Jogoos

Table leaders SC Villa return to action with another crucial game in their quest to end a long wait for a 17th league title when they host champions Vipers at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

The record league winners come into the game bruised after back to back losses including a morale deflating 4-1 loss at Lugogo at the hands of rivals KCCA.

On the other hand, Vipers are in fine mood after picking a hard fought 1-0 win away to Arua Hill on Tuesday, a side that put an end to Villa’s six match winning run last week.

Former SC Villa striker Alex Isabirye who is in charge of Vipers knows what a difficult game it will be against the table leaders who seek recovery.

“They lead the table and they’re at home so, the game won’t be easy,” our head coach, Alex Isabirye said in his interview with Vipers’ media.

“They have a good set of coaches, good players so it will be a difficult one,” he added.

🎙 Alex Isabirye has spoken ahead of SC Villa tomorrow!!!



📰 Here's everything he said…#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/9cgKzfUDvm — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) April 28, 2023

The hosts who are on 43 points, four better than third placed Vipers who have three games in hand over the Jogoos will look to striker Charles Bbale who has scored nine league goals in his debut season so far.

📸 | Last training session before we go head to head with SC Villa!!! #VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream pic.twitter.com/39c3XSCy44 — 𝐕𝐢𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 (@VipersSC) April 28, 2023

In defence, Gift Fred and Edward Masembe must be alert to avert danger which Vipers forwards Karim Ndugwa and company possess.

Yunus Sentamu, Murushid Jjuuko and Alfred Mudekereza are out with injury while skipper Milton Karisa appears to be out with three yellow cards.

Key Stats:

In the previous 34 league meetings, Vipers have won 15 and lost just 7.

SC Villa have just one home win in the last 10 league games against Vipers [L5, D4]

Saturday 29th April 2023 Fixtures

URA FC Vs Maroons FC, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi (2:00pm) Live on FUFA TV

SC Villa Vs Vipers SC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku (4:00pm) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Gaddafi FC Vs KCCA FC, Kakindu Stadium-Jinja (4:00pm)