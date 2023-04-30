Overview: The “Call Your Shots” format of play of declaring the three clubs to use before teeing off on every hole particularly interested the golfers at the par-71 Entebbe course.

Katogo Invitational Golf Series (April 2023):

Top performers:

Men:

A: Joseph Bogera – 71 Nett

C: Lony Dickinson Akena – 74 Nett

Ladies:

Winner: Diana Nabukenya – 73 Nett

Guests:

Men: Apollo Segawa – 63 Nett

A massive field of golfers (116) graced the I&M Bank powered Katogo Invitational golf championship at Entebbe Club on Saturday, 29th April 2023.

The vibe was right and the mood upbeat right from the earliest tee-offs at dawn to the final drive off minutes after 1 PM to the celebrations at the 19th hole experience.

The “Call Your Shots” format of play of declaring the three clubs to use before teeing off on every hole particularly interested the golfers.

Different top performers with I and M Bank Ag. MD Samuel Ntulume (standing 3rd left)

Annet Nakiyagga putts to the pin at I and M Katogo Invitational Golf series

Of the 116 participants on the day, 54 players competed in the main Katogo Invitational tournament with the rest in the guest cluster.

By close of business, a couple of exceling golfers were rewarded with uniquely designed plaques.

Joseph Bogera, playing off handicap 12 won group A men with 71 nett, two strokes better than John Paul Basabose (73 nett).

John Paul Basabose (left) receives the trophy from chief guest Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General of Uganda

Action during 2023 Katogo Invitational golf tournament

Golfers after completing the front 9. Raising the hands in celebrations is Moses Ssebugwawo who was runners up in group B men.

In men group B, Kenneth Kiddu (handicap 18) toppled the rest with 71 nett, a stroke better than Moses Ssebugwawo (handicap 18).

Lony Dickinson Akena (handicap 19) won group C men with 74 nett, 3 strokes better than Richard Mugisha (handicap 34).

Ladies:

Diana Nabukenya (handicap 21) was the lady winner with 73 nett as Rukia Nalwoga (handicap 34) came second with 73 nett.

It was a typical golfers day out at 2023 Katogo Invitational series in Entebbe

A golfer chips from the sand bunker

Guests’ category:

Apollo Segawa (handicap 26) was the men’s most outstanding guest player with 63 nett as Bernard Aritua (handicap 17) finished second with 69 nett.

Entebbe club lady captain Jovia Tugume (handicap 18) scored 78 nett to win the lady’s guest prize.

Hannington Mpiima, captain of Katogo Invitational Series expressed gratitude for the golfers who turned up and appreciated I&M Bank for the sponsorship along the other partners.

Hannington Mpiima, captain Team Katogo

“The Katogo golf family is one of brotherhood. We thank the partners and key sponsor I&M Bank for joining hands with us” Mpiima revealed.

Sam Ntulume, the acting managing director of I&M Bank Uganda graced the official prize giving ceremony, applauding the organizers for a successful tournament organized.

Moses Ssebugwawo recieves a trophy from Samul Ntulume, Ag MD I & M Bank Uganda

“Through golf, partnerships are formed. I thank the players, caddies, course designers and countless volunteers who have made the tournament a success. We need to embrace the I&M Corporate Golf tournament as It is in Kenya. I commend the players for the good sportsmanship, respect and integrity. We hinge on the pillars of helping the community. Enjoy the game for many years to come” Ntulume remarked.

Engineer Jacob Byamukama, the chairman Entebbe club was full of praise for the I&M Bank for the sponsorship.

Eng. Jacob Byamukama, the chairman Entebbe club

Entebbe Club is humbled by the management of I&M Bank for the sponsorship of the Katogo Invitational Series to ignite life into the internal competitions at the club. Eng. Jacob Byamukama, chairman Entebbe Club

Female guests dancing during the 19th hole celebrations

Happy times during the 19th hole celebrations at the Katogo Invitational golf series

Janzi band member in jovial mood with Katogo member Suubi Kiwanuka

Janzi Band member performs during the 2023 Katogo Invitational golf series

Janzi band provided the entertainment to golfers and guests at the 19th hole, joined by the famous Entebbe choir, a group of charismatic golfers at this 1901 founded golf club.

The golfers and other guests dined, wined and danced till the wee hours of the night, plotting for the next Katogo Invitational series coming up in August 2023.

Janzi Band performs during the after party of the I and M Katogo Invitational Golf series