She Corporate Football Club has on Sunday succumbed to relegation to the FUFA Women Elite League following their two-all draw against Kawempe Muslim on the final day of the season.

The Sharks at one time led the game 2-0 only to concede two late goals in the closing stages.

Zain Ithungu and Margaret Namirimu fired She Corporate inside the opening 27 minutes and looked destined for a win.

However, there was a turn of events in the final 15 minutes of the game when Agnes Nabukenya and Susan Nalukoda scored a goal each for Kawempe Muslim.

The draw meant She Corporate ended the season in 9th place on 20 points same as Lady Doves who drew 1-1 against Kampala Queens.

Lady Doves however survive due to a better goal difference of (+3) compared to She Corporate’s (-1).

She Corporate won the League last season but they have been a shadow of themselves, losing several key players and eventually suffering the drop.