Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series:

Game 4: Uganda W v Hong Kong W

Uganda 98 all out

Janet Mbabazi 27

Rita Musamali 18

Hong Kong 102/2

Natasha Miles 50

Kary Chan 25

Hong Kong W won by 8 wickets

The Victoria Pearls have left a lot of work to do for themselves if they are going to make the final of the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series after losing to Hong Kong by 8 wickets.

The ladies suffered a marginal 8-run loss to the hosts Namibia last evening which meant they need to win at least one of their two remaining games to make the final.

Ritah Musamali batting for Uganda at the 2023 Capricorn T20 Series

One failure this morning however means they will need to beat the hosts tomorrow afternoon to get into the series final.

Hong Kong won the toss and chose to field 1st and we were in the contest as soon as Proscovia Alako holed out in the deep with only 14 runs on the board.

The only other resistance from the Victoria Pearls was from Janet Mbabazi (27) and Rita Musamali (18) but the rest of the batters came and left with little contribution.

The Victoria Pearls finished on just 98 runs inside 20 overs.

In the chase, Hong Kong immediately got stuck in despite losing Mariko Hill early a second wicket partnership worth 73 between Captain Kary Chan (25) and Natasha Miles (50 not out) shut out the lights for Uganda losing by 8 wickets to Hong Kong.

Hong Kong was the better team on the day all around, they took their chances and even the half chances stuck when they made an effort.

The Victoria Pearls were very casual in their performance, they gave away a couple of misfields and put down catches as well.

Proscovia Alako batting for Uganda at the 2023 Capricorn T20 Series

The loss leaves Uganda in a tight spot as they will have to do the work of beating the hosts tomorrow for them to have a chance of reaching the final.