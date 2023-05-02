KCCA FC squandered a two goal lead to draw two-all draw against Onduparaka FC in Lugogo on Tuesday.

KCCA seemed to be in the driving seat after scoring two goals midway through the second stanza but Onduparaka scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a point.

The goals for KCCA FC came from Moses Waiswa and Allan Okello while Onduparaka got theirs through Emmanuel Oketch’s brace.

Onduparaka should actually have secured all three points if it was not for their wastefulness on the day.

The opening minutes saw dominance from KCCA FC but could not find the much desired early goal.

Saidi Mayanja thought he had opened the scores in the 11th minute after connecting from close range a well worked move but his strike was cancelled for offside.

There were further chances for Muhammad Shaban and Waiswa but could not find the target.

On the other side, Onduparaka had a good chance to break the deadlock when Yakin Rashid went through on goal but failed to put the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

The resilience from the visitors was eventually broken in the 53rd minute when Waiswa calmly scored direct from a free kick when Mayanja was fouled.

A seemingly weak strike at the near post went past goalkeeper Mathias Okello who should have done better to parry the ball away.

In the 64th minute, Okello who has a good scoring record against Onduparaka doubled the lead for the hosts.

A high ball from Moses Waiswa was brushed into Okello’s path by Julius Poloto and the left footed forward sent a low drive into the far corner.

Onduparaka had more chances even at 2-0 including Nathan Oloro’s free kick that hit the woodwork but they failed to hit the back of the net.

The Arua based side kept believing and continued surging forward.

The first goal for the visitors came in the 88th minute through Oketch who did well to curl the ball beyond goalkeeper Ochan.

In the first minute of added time, Oketch once again found the back of the net to send the home side into a frenzy.

It should be noted that last week, Onduparaka scored a stoppage time equalizer and coincidentally it was Oketch who scored.

The result means KCCA FC stay second on the table on 45 points, one behind SC Villa.

On the other hand, Onduparaka remain bottom of the table on 15 points.

This is the first time Onduparaka pick a point off KCCA FC at Lugogo in seven attempts.