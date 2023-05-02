The month of April left the rally fraternity across the world mourning the death of two motorsport icons.

Two-time African rally champion Muna Singh Sr and World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen died on the same day last month.

Breen lost his life when he crashed into a tree while testing ahead of the Croatia rally. Muna Sr passed on after an illness.

In remembrance of the motorsport drivers, the Shell Vpower Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally organisers will honour the fallen drivers by naming stages after them.

“Last month was not the best for the rally fraternity. Losing two members at the same time was a hard one.

“We decided to honour some of the fallen drivers by naming some stages after them. Muna Singh Sr did so many things for the ARC and he will be remembered for that. We also remembered Frank Nekusa and Edwin Kalule,” explained the Clerk of the course, Omar Mayanja.

Frank Nekusa (RIP) Credit: Courtesy

Nekusa was a co-driver to rally legends Sam Ssali and later Karim Hirji with whom he partnered during the historic WRC Safari rallies in the late 90s.

Edwin Kalule is the 2018 two-wheel drive champion. He died in 2019 when he was just getting started on what would have been a stellar career.

Edwin Kalule

The Pearl Rally is the third round of the Africa Rally Championship and kicks off on Friday with a qualifying stage before crews take on the two-day battle in Eastern Uganda.