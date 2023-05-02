Overview: Ronald Katamba holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology (Soft-ware engineering) from Makerere University. He also studied Machine Learning from US’ Stafford University and has over 17 related international certifications.

Ronald Katamba is an Information Technology (I.T) specialist who has become a household name for designing sports Apps among others.

The chief executive officer of Afrosoft IT Solutions, Katamba’s latest innovation is the Uganda Golf Union App he designed during the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series hosted at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The same App was recently used during the 2023 All Africa Junior Golf Championship at the same venue for live-scoring and grading of the individual golfers.

Ronald Katamba with his excellence President Museveni

Katamba is a graduate from Makerere University in BIT (Software Engineering), Machine Learning (Stafford University, US) and is a proud holder of 17 other international certifications.

His vision for the Uganda Golf Union App is big and realistic.

The Uganda Golf Union App will link up all the golf clubs in the country with detailed vital information about club the course outline, online pro-shop, automatic draw, and bookings. We want to profile membership information and the union will have access to this information to tell the different handicaps of golfers, their ages and collection of results with the live scoring option” we want. To thank the Uganda golf Union management for working with us to build something that will work for the golfing fraternity. Ronald Katamba, CEO AFRO Soft IT Solution

Ronald Katamba at the World Food Forum

Ronald Katamba, the golfer as he putts to the pin

Why Golf:

Although Katamba has the ability to design Apps for other sporting disciplines, he has specially fronted the one of golf given his love of this drive, swing, approach, chip and putt game.

In fact, he is a former caddie at Entebbe Golf Club and later played the sport until his current handicap, 12.

“I am a former caddie who also graduated and played golf until today as I play off handicap 12. I also played football but got an early injury (collar bone fracture) that put me off the pedal” he recalls.

Ronald Katamba on the golf course

Ronald Katamba at the World Food Forum in 2022

Early background:

Katamba is the born child in the family of two to Edward Musoke and Aziza Kabanga.

He studied his Ordinary Level of Education at BLK Muwonge S.S in Ntunda. Kyaazala Nakifuuma. Districk before he transferred to Entebbe Secondary School for A-Level.

Ronald Katamba holds a drone on a cattle farm

He was admitted to Makerere University for a Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology (Soft-ware engineering), US' Stafford University (Machine Learning) and other related international certificates.

Katamba is now an I.T Consultant for now more than 15 years.

He resides in Abaita Ababiri (Katabi Town Council) and he is married with two daughters; a six-year-old and one who is two years old.

Ronald Katamba with Italian Michele Piacquadio

Ronald Katamba with CNN Anchor Zain Asher. He has met very many influential and famous people because of his knowledge.

Ronald Katamba with a guest

Success projects:

Besides the Golf App, Katamba has developed many Apps ranging from the Plant Scope (detects crop diseases), Janguza App (detects diseases in animals and helps in record management) and others.

He has developed Apps for with many ministries and many international organizations as CITI Africa, Agri-Drive, AATF-Africa, Max-Health, Africa Global and worked with a number of local news agencies as New Vision (Archive system) and several television channels Next Media Services, NTV and others.

Ronald Katamba with a speech

Ronald Katamba attending an international workshop

Ronald Katamba (middle) has earned several domestic and international recognitions

Hiccups:

Katamba cites the lack of resources including finances as the major challenge in his line of duty.

The other challenge he encompasses is the poor attitude from the people as regards Information Technology (I.T), among other bottle-necks.

Katamba’s rise to stardom has been drastic and steady.

He has the vision that Uganda’s sports data management will keep improving with the latest technological advancements.

Ronald Katamba on duty with the local communities | Credit: Jaguza Media Crew

Ronald Katamba with other diplomats