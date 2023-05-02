Vipers will have no room for error when they host Gaddafi at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Tuesday in the day’s late kick off.

The champions were beaten 1-0 by title rivals SC Villa in the last game and must beat the Jinja based soldier boys to stay in firm contention for the title.

They come into the game minus defensive kingpin Livingston Mulondo who was injured in the game at Villa and that gives U-20 international Rogers Torach to partner Hilary Mukundane at the back.

Apart from long term absentees; Murushid Juuko, Marvin Joseph Youngman, Yunus Sentamu and Alfred Mudekereza, Isabirye has a fully fit squad to choose from his 18 match day squad.

Vipers won two of the previous three meetings but lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Kakindu.

Tuesday May 2nd, 2023

KCCA vs Onduparaka – MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

Vipers vs Gaddafi – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

Wednesday May 3rd, 2023

Maroons vs SC Villa – Luzira 4pm

Arua Hill vs Express FC – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Blacks Power vs URA – Lira 4pm

Bright Stars vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm

Friday May 4, 2023

Vipers SC vs KCCA – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm