Fast bowler Irene Alumo and batter Proscovia Alako have been chosen to be part of the next Fair Break tournament after their impressive performances at the Capricorn Eagles Quadrangular Series.

Alumo was the leading fast bowler in the tournament with 10 wickets. She sent down 26.3 overs from her seven innings and finished with an economy of 4.11. She could have picked more wickets if her Captain Consy Aweko had not used her sparingly in some games where she didn’t even finish her quota of four.

Alumo’s tight lines and length upfront in most cases created the perfect situation for other bowlers to pick up wickets due to the pressure she has created. She didn’t win any player of the match awards but she was always in business for the side making sure she creates the play for the team.

Proscovia Alako looked out of sorts before the tournament in Namibia but her 85 against the UAE was enough to get her in the books of the selectors. Victoria Pearls missed her aggression at the top of the order but when they needed a big win she came up a match-winning knock that had a lot of style.

A true testament to her potential as an explosive opening batter and once in full flow she is very good on the eye. She finished third on the run-scoring charts with 135 with a striker rate of 107 during the tournament.

The Fair Break, a global tournament that brings together the best female cricketers in the world, will be a great opportunity for the two youngsters.

The event features some of the best female cricketers in the world with the best in the associate world also given a chance to mix up with the best.

From within the region, Henritte Ishimwe (Rwanda) and Fatuma Kibasu (Tanzania) have been given a chance to be part of the tournament.

Alako and Alumo will be the first Ugandans to take part in the tournament and it should open the door for other players as well.

The tournament happens twice a year with the first tournament in April in Hong Kong while the next tournament happens in September in the USA.