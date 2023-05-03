Arua Hill SC put up a sublime performance to obliterate Express FC on Wednesday at Barifa Stadium.

The Kongolo earned a comfortable 4-1 win thanks to goals from Gaddafi Wahab (brace), Innocent Media and Rashid Kawawa.

Express got their consolation goal through Mustapha Anwar Ntege who was returning from suspension.

It should be noted that Arua Hill have never lost any game against Express, winning all the four meetings.

The hosts got into an early lead with Wahab heading home in the second minute lead.

Kawawa volleyed home in the 26th minute to double the advantage for the Kongolo.

Three minutes later, Ntege got one back for the visitors to give them hopes of any feedback.

In the second half, Media added his name on the scoresheet in the 57th minute before Wahab put the icing on the cake 15 minutes from time.

The result moves Arua Hill up to fourth place on the table with 37 points while Express drop to tenth on 30 points.