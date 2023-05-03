With four games to the end of the season, Busoga United FC find themselves still engulfed in the relegation mix, just four points above the drop zone

Wednesday’s defeat to Soltilo Bright Stars FC at Kavumba Recreation Centre piled more trouble on the Jinja based side and will have to improve in the remaining games to beat the drop.

Two second half goals from Cleophas Fiat and Noordin Bunjo guided Asaph Mwebaze and his charges to victory.

Fait opened the scores two minutes after recess when he found himself unmarked in the area in a corner kick situation.

Bunjo doubled the lead with a neat finish in the 70th minute and this gave Bright Stars control over the game for the remaining minutes.

In the first minute of added time, Busoga United defender Benon Tahomera was sent off by referee Shamim Nabadda for a clumsy challenge on Emmanuel Loki.

Victory takes Soltilo Bright Stars to 9th place on 32 points while Busoga United remain in 13th position on 23 points.