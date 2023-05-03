Two-time Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football Champions Buddo SS have been drawn in the same group with Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya.

In the draws for this year’s Championship conducted on Wednesday at MTN Arena Lugogo, the two power houses were pitted in the same group.

It should be noted that the aforementioned schools played in the final of the 2018 edition in Mbarara at Kakyeka Stadium.

Buddo SS lifted the trophy courtesy of Frank Ssebufu’s solitary goal.

Notably, Kimanya under the stewardship of coach Brian Ssenyondo played the entire tournament with 13 players.

The two will now face off at the Group level this year and have been placed in Group E alongside Mbale Progressive School, Mityana SS, Alere SS, Fort Portal SS, Victoria High School and Amus College.

Defending Champions St. Mary’s Kitende are in Group A alongside Tororo Town College, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St. Henry’s College Kitovu and Nakaseke International.

Nyakasura School from Fort Portal City will host this year’s edition between 7th to 16th May 2023

Full Draw

Group A

St Mary’s Kitende

Tororo Town College

Jinja Comprehensive

Latifa Mixed

Teso Progressive

St Henry’s College, Kitovu

Nakaseke International

Group B

Nyakasura School

London College Nansana

Sironko Progressive School

Alwa S.S

Ngenri College

Mengo S.S

Aki Bua College

Group C

Kawempe Muslim

St Denis Kijjaguzo

West Ville High School, Fort Portal

Mpigi Mixed School

Dokolo Progressive

St Bernard High School

Welden High School, Mbarara

Group D

Jinja S.S

Nakwasi Seed

St Kaggwa High School

Standard High School, Zzana

Old Kampala S.S

St Kalemba S.S

St Joseph College, Layibi

Bukedea Comprehensive

Group E

Buddo S.S

Mbale Progressive School

Mityana S.S

Alere S.S

Fort Portal S.S

Victoria High School

Blessed Sacrament, Kimanya

Amus College

Group F

Mukono Kings

Patongo Seed

St Gerald’s

Kigumba Royal College

St Mary’s Simbya

St James Drazai

Lake Side Masese

Kawempe Royal College

Group G

Jinja Progressive Academy

St Julian High School, Gayaza

Nkoma S.S

Africa With Love

Arua S.S

Wisdom High School

Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga

Panyandoli S.S

Group H

Kibuli S.S

Kihanga S.S

Kabalega S.S

Lotuke Seed

Tororo Progressive Academy

Nganwa High School

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi

Royal Giant Mityana