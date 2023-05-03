Two-time Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Football Champions Buddo SS have been drawn in the same group with Blessed Sacrament Kimaanya.
In the draws for this year’s Championship conducted on Wednesday at MTN Arena Lugogo, the two power houses were pitted in the same group.
It should be noted that the aforementioned schools played in the final of the 2018 edition in Mbarara at Kakyeka Stadium.
Buddo SS lifted the trophy courtesy of Frank Ssebufu’s solitary goal.
Notably, Kimanya under the stewardship of coach Brian Ssenyondo played the entire tournament with 13 players.
The two will now face off at the Group level this year and have been placed in Group E alongside Mbale Progressive School, Mityana SS, Alere SS, Fort Portal SS, Victoria High School and Amus College.
Defending Champions St. Mary’s Kitende are in Group A alongside Tororo Town College, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St. Henry’s College Kitovu and Nakaseke International.
Nyakasura School from Fort Portal City will host this year’s edition between 7th to 16th May 2023
Full Draw
Group A
St Mary’s Kitende
Tororo Town College
Jinja Comprehensive
Latifa Mixed
Teso Progressive
St Henry’s College, Kitovu
Nakaseke International
Group B
Nyakasura School
London College Nansana
Sironko Progressive School
Alwa S.S
Ngenri College
Mengo S.S
Aki Bua College
Group C
Kawempe Muslim
St Denis Kijjaguzo
West Ville High School, Fort Portal
Mpigi Mixed School
Dokolo Progressive
St Bernard High School
Welden High School, Mbarara
Group D
Jinja S.S
Nakwasi Seed
St Kaggwa High School
Standard High School, Zzana
Old Kampala S.S
St Kalemba S.S
St Joseph College, Layibi
Bukedea Comprehensive
Group E
Buddo S.S
Mbale Progressive School
Mityana S.S
Alere S.S
Fort Portal S.S
Victoria High School
Blessed Sacrament, Kimanya
Amus College
Group F
Mukono Kings
Patongo Seed
St Gerald’s
Kigumba Royal College
St Mary’s Simbya
St James Drazai
Lake Side Masese
Kawempe Royal College
Group G
Jinja Progressive Academy
St Julian High School, Gayaza
Nkoma S.S
Africa With Love
Arua S.S
Wisdom High School
Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga
Panyandoli S.S
Group H
Kibuli S.S
Kihanga S.S
Kabalega S.S
Lotuke Seed
Tororo Progressive Academy
Nganwa High School
Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi
Royal Giant Mityana