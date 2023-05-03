Overview: Reigning FEASSSA football champions Kibuli Secondary School was top seeded school in group H. The other schools in this pool are Royal Giants Mityana, Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi, Tororo progressive Academy, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed and Kibanga S.S.

Royal Giant High School head coach Frank Mulindwa has labeled group H at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) as tricky.

Group H is tricky. It has schools with the tournament pedigree and experience. Kibuli S.S is the current East African champion and has won USSSA trophy many times. Kabalega, TOPA and Mulusa are experienced. Therefore, we (Royal Giant) needs to approach this group aggressively. Frank Mulindwa, Royal Giant High School head coach

Frank Mulindwa, head coach of Royal Giant High School, Mityana

Royal Giants High School football team during the 2023 Mpigi zone champions

He commented that for each school in this pool, he has laid and planned a different approach and strategy.

“Definitely each of the schools in group H will necessitate a different approach and strategy since every match comes with its own demands and expectations” Mulindwa added.

Royal Giant High School will open up the tournament against Tororo Progressive Academy on Tuesday, 9th May 2023 at the Kitarasa playground (road-side) during a 3 PM kick off.

On the same day, Kibuli S.S will face Kihanga at the Nyakasura II playground at 9 AM.

Kabalega S.S face Mulusa Academy in the opener at 11 am (Nyakasura II playground).

From the pool of players Royal Giant High School used last season, only a handful remain.

These include skipper Issa Bugembe, Elvis Ssekajugo, Isaac Abenyo and goalkeeper Shamulan Kamya.

The national draws for the 2023 USSSA Football boys championship were held at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Wednesday, May 3.

There are 8 groups (A to H) with 8 teams each.

Schools start reporting at Nyakasura School, starting 6th May 2023.

The tournament will end on 20th May 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende from Wakiso region is the reigning champion.

Full Groups:

A : St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International

: St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International B: Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School

Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School C : Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara

: Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara D: Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive

Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive E: Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea

Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea F: Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College

Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School H: Kibuli S.S, Kihanga S.S, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High School, Mulusa Academy – Wobulenzi, Roya Giant High School – Mityana