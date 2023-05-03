

African rally championship contender Karan Patel has withdrawn from the weekend Pearl of Africa rally.

The Pearl rally is the third round of the African rally championship.

Patel and Tauseef Khan are the current leaders of the ARC leaderboard; six points ahead of Yasin Nasser.

The team made the decision to withdraw after recce on Wednesday.

“We have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the event, as the conditions impact the competitiveness and excitement of racing and pose high risk of significant damage to our car,” reads part of the release on the team facebook page.

The weather conditions in this year’s edition are anticipated to be atrocious with rain pouring for long days this month.

With Patel out, the honors for ARC points remain for Yasin Nasser and Jas Mangat to take.