Overview: Mengo S.S is in group B alongside the hosts Nyakasura, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa SS, Nengri College and Aki Bua S.S.

The national draws for the 2023 USSSA Football boys’ championship were held at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Wednesday, May 3.

Debutants Mengo Senior School was among the 64 institutions pooled in the 8 groups (8 schools each) during the tranquil draws.

Samuel Ssava Ssemwendo, football coordinator at Mengo Senior School during an interview with the media | Credit: David Isabirye

Samuel Ssava Ssemwendo, a football coordinator at Mengo S.S has the belief that they will progress to the knock-out round despite being first timers at the championship.

“We are first timers (at the USSSA national football) yes. But, we shall cause stirs and shocks. The players have been training well and are all focused for success” Ssemwendo remarked moments after the draws.

Coached by Livingstone Mulondo, Mengo S.S qualified among the five schools from Kampala region with Kibuli S.S, Kawempe Muslim, Uganda Martyrs’ High School – Lubaga and Old Kampala S.S.

Mengo SS captain gets a certificate as head teacher Grace Ssebanakitta Nantagya (middle) looks on | Credit: USSSA Media

Meanwhile, the reigning champions St Mary’s Kitende are in group A alongside Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s Kitovu and Nakaseke International.

Record champions Kibuli S.S (with 11 titles) are in group H with Kihanga S.S, Kabalega, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High Schooll, Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi and Royal Giant High School, Mityana.

There are 8 groups (A to H) with 8 teams each.

Schools start reporting at Nyakasura School, starting 6th May 2023.

The tournament will end on 20th May 2023.

USSSA Draws for 2023 Boys’ football at the MTN Arena, Lugogo | Credit: USSSA

Full Groups:

A: St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International

St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International B: Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School

Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School C: Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara

Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara D: Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive

Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St Kalemba, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive E: Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea

Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Alere S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea F: Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College

Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St James Dzaipi, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School H: Kibuli S.S, Kihanga S.S, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High School, Mulusa Academy – Wobulenzi, Roya Giant High School – Mityana