Overview: Maroons have forced both KCCA and Vipers, Villa's title rivals to drop points and beat in-form URA 3-2 in their last outing

SC Villa have a chance to open a four-point gap at the top of the table if they overcome Maroons.

The two sides face off in a highly anticipated clash on Wednesday at the Prisons Grounds, Luzira in one of the four fixtures on the day.

Jackson Magera’s men lead the table on 46 points but have played one and two more games over second and third placed KCCA and Vipers who are on 45 and 42 points respectively.

In Maroons, they face a stubborn opponent that has pegged back Villa’s rivals and won their last outing 3-2 away to in-form URA over the weekend.

Villa also bounced back from back to back defeats to beat champions Vipers which gives them courage going into the game.

At Kavumba, Soltilo Bright Stars host desperate Busoga United in the day’s early kick off while relegation candidates Blacks Power take on URA.

The other big game on the afternoon will see seven time champions Express visit Arua Hill.

Both teams played to draws in their last outings with Express held by Wakiso Giants at home while Arua Hill were denied by a late goal by Onduparaka in a four-goal thriller.

Wednesday May 3rd, 2023

Maroons vs SC Villa – Luzira 4pm

Arua Hill vs Express FC – Barifa stadium, Arua 4pm

Blacks Power vs URA – Lira 4pm

Bright Stars vs Busoga United – Kavumba Recreation Ground 2pm

Friday May 4, 2023

Vipers SC vs KCCA – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm