National Enterprise Corporation Football Club (NEC FC) saw their chances of earning promotion to the Uganda Premier League tainted after suffering a shocking defeat to Lugazi FC on Thursday.

The Army side who missed the services of head coach Michael Lukyamuzi due to suspension were stunned at Bugolobi Coffee Ground by Lugazi who earned a 2-1 win. Two goals in the first half from gangly forward Gerald Ogwet were enough to guide the visitors to maximum points.

Right from onset, Lugazi looked strong and determined while NEC could not find the perfect rhythm.

It even become tougher when captain Marvin Kavuma was stretchered off in the 25th minute after sustaining an injury and his place was taken by Jonathan Ssewankambo.

Ogwet opened the scores in the 35th minute when goalkeeper Jeans Braddy Wokorach pushed the ball into the striker’s path after an initial effort from Shafik Kiryowa.

With five minutes added to the first half, Ogwet doubled the visitor’s lead in the fourth minute of added time capitalizing on a defence lapse.

Substitute Geoffrey Sserunkuma pulled one back in the 78th minute with a fine header but this could only settle for a consolation.

Despite several efforts in the closing minutes from NEC FC, Lugazi kept their composure to keep the hosts at bay and claim all three points.

The result means NEC stay third on 51 with two games to go (Kyetume FC and Kataka FC) and will need to win their remaining two games to stand a chance of gaining promotion.

Leaders Kitara FC won 5-1 against Soroti City to move to 55 points, second placed Mbarara City won 5-0 at home against Adjumani Town Council to accrue 54 points while fourth placed Police who won 2-1 against already relegated Northern Gateway now have 50 points.