Overview: The Fresh Dairy USSSA Games will be played in Mbarara City (Ntale School and Mbarara High School) between 7th and 15th May 2023.

Competition: 2023FreshDairyUSSSAGames

2023FreshDairyUSSSAGames Dates : 7 th to 15 th May

: 7 to 15 May Hosts: Mbarara High & Ntare School

The 2023 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Games draws were held at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo on Thursday, May 4.

The games will be played in Mbarara City (Ntale School and Mbarara High School) between 7th and 15th May 2023.

These games include Table Tennis (boys and girls), Rugby (Boys), Tennis (boys and girls), Girls’ football, Badminton (boys and girls) and basketball (boys and girls).

Table Tennis Girls:

In group A, Mbogo Mixed is with Mt St Mary’s Namagunga, Kings College Buddo and Seeta High School – Mukono.

St Michael International, St Andrews College Ssanda, Sacred Heart Secondary School and Kibuli S.S are all in group B.

Group C has Mbogo College School, Iganga Girls Secondary School, Nabisunga Girls School and Trinity College Nabingo.

In group D, there is Mbogo High School, Kawanda Secondary School, Caltec Academy Makerere and Maryhill High School.

Students during the 2023 Fresh Dairy USSSA Table Tennis Draws at Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo | Credit: David Isabirye

Table Tennis Boys:

Group A:

Kibuli S.S, Jinja College School, Ubuntu Hill School and Caltec Academy are in group A.

Group B has Kawanda S.S, Busoga College Mwiri, Kings College Buddo and Namilango College.

In group C; St Andrew College Ssanda, Mbogo Mixed School, Seeta High School Green Campus and Mbarara High School.

Group D has St Michael International School, Kakungulu Memorial School, Mbogo College School and Ntare School – Mbarara.

Meanwhile, the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School games received a boost of Two Hundred Forty Million (240 Million Ushs) from Fresh Dairy.

The finalists will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.