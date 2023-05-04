Overview: Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Dr Donald Rukare led the delegation from Uganda as Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques represented Cuba, on behalf of Richards Leon, the president of Cuba Olympic Committee

The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) and Cuba Olympic Committee (COC) has signed a memorandum of understanding.

The signing ceremony was conducted at the office of the Embassy of Cuba in Uganda, found in Kampala city on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

UOC president Dr Donald Rukare led the delegation from Uganda as Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques represented Cuba, on behalf of Richards Leon, the president of Cuba Olympic Committee.

Dr Rukare and Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques sign off MOU

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has areas of possible cooperation in the field of sports as both countries agreed upon the importance to develop actions that contribute to the best performance of sports in the two nations.

As UOC we are very happy to be signing an MOU between the Uganda Olympic Committee and the Olympic Committee and Government of Cuba. This became with discussions a couple of months ago. We discussed areas of mutual cooperation in sports like technical assistance for example in boxing, basketball and others; areas of technical exchange programs as well as the celebration of the Cuba 50 years’ existence in Uganda (Uganda-Cuba Day) next year. More importantly, we want to see how we can actualize this MOU. It is an open MOU. Dr Donald Rukare, President Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

Dr Rukare and Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques show off MOU signed

We want to help in the revival of the bilateral relations between Uganda and Cuba. Cuba will provide the technical expertise and experience, medicine and anything that the two countries decide on to utilize. Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques

Both Uganda and Cuba, a North American island have had a long history of positive relations.

Cuba attained Independence on 10th October 1868. Uganda’s Independence happened on 9th October 1962.

Dr Donald Rukare (second from right) and Ambassador of Cuba Tania Perez Xiques and other officials pose of at Embassy of Cuba in Kampala, Uganda