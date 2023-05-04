In their next StarTimes Uganda Premier League game, Vipers SC and KCCA face off in what is one of the biggest matches of the season that could as well decide who wins the 2022/23 title.

Alex Isabirye and Jackson Mayanja will be determined to emerge victorious in their first Premier League meeting since taking their positions at these clubs, and it should be a hugely entertaining encounter between two of the most talented squads in the country.

However, what if those squads were combined? What XI would you pick?

The rules are simple: You can use any current player from either club but based on this season’s performance and they must be lined up in a recognisable formation.

Here is Ismael Kiyonga’s XI in a 4-2-3-1 formation and we would love to know what you think, and your alternative line-up, in the comments section.

GK: Fabien Mutombora (Vipers)

Arguably the most difficult position to decide as neither team has had one goalkeeper take over a first choice position. KCCA has alternated occasionally between the two Ochans – Derrick and Benjamin and until injury to Alfred Mudekereza; Mutombora had been relegated to the bench.

However, has been a huge presence since he returned consistently between the posts and made some excellent saves to deny opponents and is much of a defensive secure than the rest.

Defence

RB: Ashraf Mandela (Vipers)

He has been one of the most consistent in the position in a campaign where KCCA has failed to zero on a first choice right back.

It’s a position that has had the young Haruna Lukwago, Mustafa Mujjuzi, Filbert Obenchan and sometimes Muhammad Ssenoga at Lugogo which makes it difficult to compete against Mandela.

LB: Isa Mubiru (Vipers)

Brian Majwega and of recent Mustafa Kizza have been steady full backs but Isa Mubiru’s ability to produce consistent performances week in, week out gives him edge.

The former UPDF man dislodged Disan Galiwango and his pace, power and crossing ability have seen him provide an attacking option down the left.

CB: Hilary Mukundane

When fully fit, John Revita and Murushid Jjuuko would be straight choices but their campaigns were cut short by injuries and that gives Mukundane a fair chance.

He may not be good on the eye but he defends like his life depends purely on that. His would be competitor for a slot in this team would be Mustafa Mujjuzi and Peter Magambo but the two have had more errors leading to goals than the former Mbarara City man.

CB: Geoffrey Wasswa

The former Vipers’ man is an easy choice and he has been the constant figure in KCCA centre half positions. Unlike last season his season was cut short by injuries, Wasswa had done well to merit a position on my team although he is yet to replicate the performances he used to have in the red and blue of Vipers.

Midfield

DM: Siraje Sentamu

With Mubiru and Mandela both bombing forward from the full-back positions, this team will need a midfielder who’s prepared to drop in and protect the back four and Sentamu is ideal for that role as he has done all season.

The now full Ugandan international has not only improved his game as just a destroyer but he’s also a capable ball player who can initiate attacks from deep.

DM: Said Mayanja

KCCA are not KCCA without this diminutive midfield workhorse and chances are he would be instrumental in this combined team too.

Mayanja has been one of the revelations at Lugogo who plays box-to-box linking defence with attack and for a player who can limit the intelligent Ashraf Mugume to bench roles, he deserves his place here.

And of recent, he has developed a knack of scoring that odd goal and or setting up teammates.

CAM: Moses Waiswa

Waiswa’s talent and game intelligence have never been questionable but his attitude and character have always been.

However, the former Venoms man has picked right form at the right time and is now the dictator of plays in the KCCA team.

His ability to pass long and short gives him edge over Bright Anukani in this team and injuries to the Vipers shirt 10 haven’t given him enough time to play.

RAW: Milton Karisa

Karisa has been the consistent player in the Premier League since he returned home and no winger on the right beats him to the position.

His pace, energy, attitude and never give up character has seen him not only contribute goals 7, but also assists to his teammates.

LAW: Allan Okello

These two teams have so much attacking talent at their disposal that the challenge becomes more about how you fit them all in.

KCCA playmaker Allan Okello is at his best in a central or right wing role, but he is also comfortable on either flank. In this team, he’d be forced to start from the wing but be granted licence to drift infield when he wanted.

Okello, though not having the best of campaigns has combines creativity with goal threat and would be a key component on this team’s attacking interplay.

At the moment, he leads the assists chart with 8 and 4 goals to his name.

FWD: Rogers Mato

Mato has been a revelation as KCCA’s go to man this season despite playing through the wings. However, in this team, he’ll be forced to play as the centre forward.

No matter—his energy and enthusiasm will ensure he gets involved in the game, whatever his starting position.

The prospect of him getting at the end of defences through the centre given his pace and finishing abilities gives any central defenders a nightmare.