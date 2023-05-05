

The Shell Vpower Pearl of Africa rally got into motion on Friday with the qualifying stage at Wairaka, Jinja.

Only five crews that registered for the Africa rally championship took on the stage to determine their starting position on Saturday.

The crew with the fastest time from the qualifying stage has the priority to choose the starting position in the first leg of the event.

Credit: John Batanudde

And it was the crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba in the Ford Fiesta rally5 that went through quickest in the six-kilometres stage posting 3 minutes and 19 seconds. Eight seconds separated the Moil crew from Jas Mangat.

Credit: John Batanudde

“The event has now started for everyone. But everyone’s wish is for the weather to remain the way it is now. Otherwise, we will be in for a tough challenge on Saturday,” said Yasin after the qualifying stage.

Yasin chose to start as car number three on the road.

Innocent Bwamiki will open the stages on Saturday.

Credit: John Batanudde

Mike Mukula will go second while Jas Mangat and Kenya’s Rio Smith will go fourth and fifth respectively.

Credit: John Batanudde

even stages will be covered on Saturday with a total competitive distance of 130.01kilometres.