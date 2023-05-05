Overview: At this year’s nationals, St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo is pooled in group D alongside top seeds Jinja S.S, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, St Joseph’s College – Layibi and Bukedea Comprehensive School.

Kayunga district based St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo’s motto echoes “In Obedientia Victoria”, literally translated “Victory in Obedience”.

The 1967 founded school defied the odds to qualify for the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) national football championships (due in Fort Portal city).

In over three decades, St Mathias Kalemba S.S had played second fiddle and failed to hit the qualification mark.

St Mathias Kalemba SSS Nazigo Kayunga

St Mathias Kalemba team with some Old Students

At this year’s nationals, they are pooled in group D alongside top seeds Jinja S.S, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, St Joseph’s College – Layibi and Bukedea Comprehensive School.

David Constantine Kawuma, the head teacher of the school is humbled by the qualification achievement.

In a special way, he lauds the different stakeholders and parties at play.

I thank the Almighty God for helping the school qualify for nationals once again after a very long time. I appreciate the school board of governors and the management committee for the sacrifice to support sports, football in particular. I salute the teachers, players, parents and guardians. We want to build a brand called St Kalemba. This is a special project for the school and we have the team at our hearts. David Constantine Kawuma, head teacher – St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo

David Constantine Kawuma_head teacher St Kalemba SS talks to the players

The school football team head coach Isaac “Ozil” Kitakule believes with the preparations had, they have the impetus to make the group stages.

“I am humbled that we qualified after a lot of hard work. I thank the players, fellow coaches and management board for the support. We target qualification to the knock-out round after negotiating out of the groups. The teams in our group are quite experienced but we have the man-power to qualify” Kitakule remarks.

St Mathias Kalemba head coach Isaac Kitakule shows off one of his shirts

Erias Kayima,, skipper St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo

His captain Erias Kayima, an attacking bow-legged midfielder is confident of a great performance in Fort Portal.

“We shall plan and approach one match at a time. We have done enough training and ready to put our bodies on the line to qualify” Kayima who scored six goals in the district and regional qualifiers noted.

Frank Sserunkuma hands over the boots and other kits

Meanwhile, the old students of the school under the unifying body, St Kalemba Nazigo Old Students Association donated an assortment of sports gear to the historic team.

The sports equipment donated includes jerseys, track suits, balls, shin guards, sockings, ball pump, goalkeeping gloves and officials’ attires.

The equipment was officially handed over by Counsel Kizito Ssekitoleko (vice president), Ronald Mutebi Galiwango and Frank Sserunkuma.

St Mathias Kalemba head coach Isaac Kitakule receives some of the donated balls

The team departs for Fort Portal on Saturday, 6th May 2023.

The tournament will end on 20th May 2023.

St Mary’s Kitende from Wakiso region is the reigning champion.

Full Groups:

A : St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International

: St Mary’s Kitende, Tororo Town College, Bishop Comboni, Jinja Comprehensive, Latifa Mixed, Teso Progressive, St Henry’s College Kitovu, Nakaseke International B: Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School

Nyakasura School, London College Nansana, Sironko Progressive School, Ryakasinga CHE, Alwa Secondary School, Nengri College – Gulu, Mengo S.S, Aki Bua School C : Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara

: Kawempe Muslim, Nabumali High School, St Denis Kijjaguzo, Westville High School – Fortportal, Mpigi Mixed, Dokolo Progressive, St Bernard’s Maanya, Welden High School – Mbarara D: Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St.Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive

Jinja S.S, Nakwasi Seed, St Kagwa High School, Standard High School – Zzana, Old Kampala S.S, St.Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo, St Joseph’s College – Layibi, Bukedea Comprehensive E : Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Dynami S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea

: Buddo S.S, Mbale Progressive, Mityana S.S, Dynami S.S, Fortportal S.S, Victoria High School, Blessed Sacrament Kimanya, Amus College Bukedea F : Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St Jude – Masese, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College

: Mukono Kings, Patongo Seed, St Geralds, Kigumba Royal College, St Mary’s Simbya, St Jude – Masese, Lakeside Masese, Kawempe Royal College G: Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School

Jinja Progressive, St Julian High School – Gayaza, Nkoma S.S, Africa With Love, Arua S.S, Wisdom High School, Uganda Martyrs High School – Lubaga, Panyandoli Secondary School H: Kibuli S.S, Kihanga S.S, Kabalega S.S, Lotuke Seed, Tororo Progressive Academy, Nganwa High School, Mulusa Academy – Wobulenzi, Roya Giant High School – Mityana