Friday May 05, 2023

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

All roads lead to St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende where reigning champions Vipers host KCCA in a fixture that could potentially decide where the 2022/23 season title ends.

The hosts come into the game 3rd on the standings with 39 points, with 42 points, three behind second placed KCCA who have played one more game.

A win for the Kasasiro will see them leapfrog leaders SC Villa who are on 46 points having two games more while Vipers will close in on leadership with maximum points.

Vipers won their last game 2-0 against Gaddafi bouncing back from a bitter defeat to rivals SC Villa while KCCA were frustrated in the last minutes of the game they played on Tuesday throwing a 2-0 lead away against bottom placed Onduparaka at Lugogo.

What the coaches say:

Alex Isabirye (Vipers)

“If we get our best performance, I think we can do it. It will be a special, special match, at St Mary’s Stadium with our supporters.

They will give me everything they’ve got, you can’t doubt them in terms of application and commitment.

They are desperate to change things and push till the last day of the League.”

Jackson Mayanja (KCCA)

“We are going there to play a game of our lives. We have no option but to go and play for a win if we are to keep our title hopes high.

We have to show that we want it more than them. The title challenge is still open. The players have been prepared well, this is a great club and the players must show that they deserve to play for this club. We have to go all out and attack them and we get goals.”

Team News

Alfred Mudekereza, Murushid Jjuuko and Yunus Sentamu remain out of the clash but Karim Ndugwa who missed the Gaddafi game is available for selection.

There has been no report on defender Livingstone Mulondo who got concussed in the defeat at Villa for Vipers.

KCCA have Rogers Mato back in the fold after sitting out the last two games but Brian Aheebwa is out despite returning to training.

John Revita remains a long term absentee.

Key Stats

Vipers are unbeaten against KCCA at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

This will be the 36th overall meetings between the two teams in the top tier with Vipers edging the previous contests with 14 wins. [L12, D9]