Overview: The next seniors regional championship for the seniors will be held on 10th June 2023 in the Western region (Mbarara Club).

The 2023 central region senior regional golf tournament was successfully held at the par-72 Uganda Golf Club in Kampala city on Saturday, 6th May.

J.B Ahn and Dr. Katy Kabenge were the overall gross winners in the men and women respective categories.

Ahn scored 81 gross as Dr Kabenge returned 87 gross.

Fred Kasumba won the overall nett men category with 71 and Jenniffer Opio (70) took the female category.

Gold (70 years +):

In the 70 years plus cluster (gold), Luka Abe was the winner with 73 nett, three strokes better than Sam Zaramba.

Silver (65 – 69 years):

Steven Katwiremu won the silver category (65 and 69 years) with 72 nett, two better than Patrick Kagoro (74 nett).

Bronze (55 – 64 years):

Godwin Murungi claimed the bronze category (55 to 64 years) with 72 nett, three strokes better than David Balaka (75 nett).

Ladies:

Grace Kabonero was the winner in the ladies’ category with 72 nett, a stroke better than Peace Muyege (73 nett).

Subsidiary category:

In the subsidiary category, group A (8.6 and below handicap) men was won by John Musiimenta (71 nett) as Joseph Kimani (7 nett) was runners up on countback.

For Group B (8.7 to 16.3 handicap), Tom Kakaire (61 nett) and Lee Jungg Bae (66 nett) win claimed the top prizes.

Busuulwa scored 70 nett to win group C (16.4 to 28.0 handcap) on countback ahead of Ernest Wasake.

Ladies:

Harriet Kitaka won the ladies’ group A (13.6 handicap and below) with 72 nett, a stroke better than Mackline Nsenga (73n net).

In group B (handicap 13.7 to 36.0 handicap), Sarah Nduhukiire with 79 nett ahead of Annettee Kiconco (82 nett countback).

Side-bets:

The longest drive contest on par-5 hole 18 was won by Steven Katwirwemu (men) and Dr. Katy Kabenge (women).

The nearest to the pin was taken by Daniel Kalimuzo (men) and Gertude Kityo (women).

This championship was organized by the Uganda Seniors Golfing Association (USGA).

Christex Garment Industry and Crown Beverages were some of the tournament sponsors.

In the pipeline:

The next regional championship for the seniors will be held on 10th June 2023 in the Western region (Mbarara Club).

This will be followed by another one on 8th July 2023 in North (Lira) and 16th September 2023 in Eastern region (Tororo Club) before the grand seniors’ championship sponsored by Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) during the Aviation week in December.

