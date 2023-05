Nile Special Rugby Premier League – Round 17/18

Result: Toyota Buffaloes 16-08 Rams

Rams Rugby Club have been relegated from the Nile Special Rugby Premier League with one match to spare.

Before this afternoon, Rams needed a net ten points haul against ninth-placed Rhinos.

The 16-08 loss to Buffaloes at Kyadondo means that there is no mathematical way possible for Rams to survive the drop.

This will be the first time since 2015 that the Rams will be out of the top-tier men’s rugby division.