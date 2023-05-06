Results | Friday, May 5

JT Lady Jaguars 53-52 JKL Lady Dolphins

KIU Titans 74-59 Nam Blazers

Fixtures | Saturday, May 6 (UCU, Mukono)

Kampala University Ladies vs. Magic Stormers, 10am

Nabisunsa vs. UCU Lady Canons, 12pm

KCCA Leopards vs. A1 Challenge, 2pm

Rezlife Saints vs. UCU Canons, 4pm

The match-up between JT Lady Jaguars and JKL Lady Dolphins is going to be one for the books if the first two meetings between the sides are anything to go by.

Their first-ever game during the Women’s Day event suggested there will be a different type of motivation from either side to get one over the other and the National Basketball League face-off under the lights of YMCA on Friday affirmed the sentiment.

Hard fouls, hustle play, the celebration of every point scored and the look from either group of players at the final buzzer underlines what the game means to them.

As was the case on Women’s Day, Lady Jaguars won the contest, this time Muhayimina Namuwaya’s block of Flavia Oketcho’s lay-up on the final possession of the game making the difference in the 53-52 win for the Kira-based side.

JKL led by a couple of points (18-16) at the end of the first quarter but the Jaguars tightened up on the defensive end in the second quarter limiting their opponents to one lay-up and a total of 7 points and went into the long breaking leading 28-26.

Moreen Amoding guarded by Evelyn Nakiyinji | Credit: FUBA

In the third quarter, JT Jaguars knocked down three 3-pointers and looked to be in control with an 8-point lead to start the fourth quarter but Lady Dolphins opened the period with a 6-0 run.

With just under 3 minutes to play Rhoda Naggita and Evelyn Nakiyingi exchanged 3s as every possession mattered but it was Lady Dolphins playing catch up and nearly did. With just under 20 seconds Leticia Owor hit a pair of throws to pull the Dolphins o within a point (53-52).

Zainah Lokwameri turn over but Brenda Ekone could not finish with a floater before the loose ball went out on Jaguars and JKL’s coach Henry Maalingha called for time with 2 seconds to play.

On return to the floor, Flavia Oketcho received the inbound but her shot was blocked by Namuwaya who dribbled away as time expired.

Amoding finished with game-high 12 points to lead Lady Jaguars while Sarah Ageno notched a double-double of 10 points and 17 rebounds to take home another Player of the Game medal.

Ekone matched game-high 12 points while Oketcho and Hope Akello contributed 11 points each with the latter adding 17 boards.